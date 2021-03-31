Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of IES worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

