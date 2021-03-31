Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 91,643 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 124.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $343.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

