Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Viela Bio worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viela Bio by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 101,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Viela Bio by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of VIE stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

