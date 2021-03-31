Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 268,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,717 shares of company stock worth $899,764 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPTN stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

