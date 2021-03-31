Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Methanex worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 114,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

