Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,622 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of SP Plus worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.