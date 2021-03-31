Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,806 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of BrightView worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BV stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

