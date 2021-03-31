Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,068 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.