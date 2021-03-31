Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 68,363 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Conn’s worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Conn’s by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

