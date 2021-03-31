Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Banner worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

