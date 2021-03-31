Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 372,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.