Barclays Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £175 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £175 ($228.64) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £143.07 ($186.92).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £157.70 ($206.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.61 billion and a PE ratio of 553.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 6,262 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £150.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

