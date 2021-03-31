Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell Buys 2,000 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell bought 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell bought 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -250.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.