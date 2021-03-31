Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 341,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

