Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.22

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 3986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

