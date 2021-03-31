BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

