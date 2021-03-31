Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $77.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 230,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

Apple stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.