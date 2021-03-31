Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.60 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Beam has a total market cap of $110.60 million and $37.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,629,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

