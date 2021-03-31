BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.09 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $14,260.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

