Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,005. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.33 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.