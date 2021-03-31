BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $486,000.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00.

BGNE traded up $15.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.08. 389,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.