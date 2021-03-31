BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Financial Contrast

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and NextCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 10,027.14 -$25.97 million ($0.55) -6.98 NextCure $6.35 million 43.51 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.66

BELLUS Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextCure. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BELLUS Health and NextCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 2 6 0 2.75 NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40

BELLUS Health currently has a consensus price target of $8.62, indicating a potential upside of 124.39%. NextCure has a consensus price target of $22.55, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given NextCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -190,199.98% -30.46% -28.77% NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51%

Summary

BELLUS Health beats NextCure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, is a novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules that targets a novel member of the B7-family of immunomodulatory proteins; and an antibody in preclinical development targeting an immune modulator that is expressed in inflamed tissue and the tumor microenvironment in various tumor types. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University; and a research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

