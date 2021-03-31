Benz (BENZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,164.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Benz has a market cap of $1,143.67 and $1,164.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

