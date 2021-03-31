Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

