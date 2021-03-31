Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 8.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.96. 10,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,199,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

