Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK/B)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $255.17 and last traded at $255.47. Approximately 6,580,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $258.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkshire Hathaway from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.