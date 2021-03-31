Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average of $269.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

