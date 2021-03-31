Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.