Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 232,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,018,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

