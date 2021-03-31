Berry Data Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.74 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $3.20 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00014212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Buying and Selling Berry Data

