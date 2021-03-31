Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Lessened by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $409,740.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.