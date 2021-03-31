Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and last traded at GBX 2,860 ($37.37). Approximately 359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The stock has a market cap of £268.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,840.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,950.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

