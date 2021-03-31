BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.