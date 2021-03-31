BetterBetting (BETR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

