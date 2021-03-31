BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 258,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,258,618 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.