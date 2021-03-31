BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,683 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $58.07.

BBL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $515,000.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

