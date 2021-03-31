BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.