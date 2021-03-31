BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 14,096 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,486% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. 1,991,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

