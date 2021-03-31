BIDR (BIDR) One Day Volume Tops $21.02 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BIDR token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $21.02 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 538,900.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.