Big Data Protocol Market Cap Reaches $103.21 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 70.4% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00007310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.21 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol is a token. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,783,798 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

