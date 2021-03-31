Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.45 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bilibili by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $174,002,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $4,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

