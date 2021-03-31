BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

BLRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research cut shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SEB Equities cut shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

