Bintex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $84,759.93 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $84,759.93 and $1.92 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 516,667.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00317495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00815715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.