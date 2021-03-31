BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

