BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

