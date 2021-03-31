BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%.
NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
About BioCardia
