Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 2.2% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.62. 43,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.