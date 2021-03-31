Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for about 4.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.33% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

