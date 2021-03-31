BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

