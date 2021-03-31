BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $104.00 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

BNTX stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,046. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

