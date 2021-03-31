Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $253,524.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Birdchain has a market cap of $605,099.19 and approximately $253,524.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

